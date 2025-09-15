Teen Bicyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run In NY

The crash happened between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the intersection of Route 52 and Bel Air Road in the Town of Montgomery, according to Montgomery Police.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:29 a.m. and found the teen on the side of the roadway after being struck by a vehicle that fled.

The victim was treated at the scene by Montgomery EMS and then taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital with serious injuries.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation. Walden Police, New York State Police, and the Walden Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Montgomery Police Detective Dan Thorson at 845-457-9211.

