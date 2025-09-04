Teen Barbershop Worker Shot Multiple Times In NY: Police Search For Suspect Nearby

The shooting happened in downtown Middletown on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at around 5:16 p.m. at 6 West Barbershop on West Main Street, according to the City of Middletown Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from three gunshot wounds to his back. Police said the teen was conscious, alert, and able to speak before being rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

The barbershop's owner reported that a man wearing a black ski mask entered his shop while five people were inside, including two customers. He added that the gunman walked directly to one of his barbers, who was sitting in a chair by the front window waiting for a customer, and opened fire four or five times.

Police said the suspect fled on foot before getting on a black electric scooter and heading south on Washington Street.

Officers later surrounded a house on Washington Street, near Prospect Avenue. Incident reporter Mark Lieb said that police evacuated the family inside, set up crime scene tape, and entered with tactical gear, ballistic shields, and a K-9 unit. Officers searched the property for nearly two hours but did not appear to make an arrest. The family was eventually allowed back inside.

Detectives believe the teen was the intended target, as several others in the barbershop were not harmed.

Middletown Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to call the Detective Division at 845-343-3152. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

