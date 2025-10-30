Teen Admits Mowing Down 93-Year-Old NY Man Before Fleeing Scene

Kemaury Everett, 19, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court Thursday, Oct. 30, to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Charles Allendorph, of Cohoes.

Investigators determined that Everett ran over Allendorph at the intersection of Congress and Newark Streets on Monday, Aug. 18, as Daily Voice reported.

Witnesses said Everett then backed over Allendorph’s body as people shouted for him to stop, before fleeing the area. Allendorph was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Everett abandoned his car near Dove and Elm Streets. He was later arrested at his home after attempting to report the vehicle stolen.

The teen was initially indicted in August on three charges: second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. His guilty plea was for manslaughter.

He faces five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

Allendorph, remembered in his obituary as a beloved member of the Cohoes community, worked for Bendix in Green Island for many years and was active in St. Joseph’s and later St. Michael’s Church.

Known locally as “the Bottle man,” he enjoyed walking, fishing, gardening, baking pies, playing cards, and collecting coins.

