Teen Accused Of Kicking School Worker To Death Charged With Assault: Report

Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, worked at Meadowridge Academy in Swansea. The school serves students with emotional and developmental challenges.

Authorities said Morrell and other staff were trying to stop a student from leaving her dorm without permission on Oct. 15 when the teen kicked Morrell in the chest.

“Shortly after being struck, the victim collapsed,” said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. Staff members performed CPR and called 911, but Morrell could not be saved.

The student has been charged with assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury. She was arraigned in Fall River Juvenile Court, the prosecutor's office said. The girl's name was not released because of her age.

In a statement, The Justice Resource Institute, which partners with the school, said, “The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell.”

Jennie DunKley, an advocate for special education students, told WCVB-5 she hopes the tragedy leads to change. “I want to focus on implementing meaningful strategies and tools that prevent escalation. The best way to prevent restraint and seclusion is to not have a reason to even consider it."

