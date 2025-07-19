Taylor Swift's Music Career Explored 'Album By Album' In New Book: See What's Inside

Culture journalists Kase Wickman, Joanna Weiss, and Moira McAvoy will release a book called "Taylor Swift: Album by Album" on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The book explores the music that powered Swift's fame, with chapters covering all 11 of her albums, from her 2006 debut to 2024's "The Tortured Poets Department."

The book's release comes shortly after Swift announced that she fully acquired ownership of her original master recordings, music videos, concert films, and album artwork. The massive purchase marked the end of a six-year battle sparked by the 2019 sale of her first six albums to music executive Scooter Braun.

The authors say the book will provide "Swifties" fresh insight into the West Reading, Pennsylvania, native's evolution as a songwriter.

"More than just a retrospective, "Taylor Swift: Album by Album" is an unparalleled look at Swift's music and the impact it has had on both the industry and her devoted fans," a news release promoting the book said. "Whether you're a longtime Swiftie or new to her world, this book offers a deeper understanding of how and why her artistry continues to inspire audiences around the globe."

Each chapter is dedicated to an album, breaking down the lyrics, inspirations, and impact of the releases. A special "bridge" section highlights how Swift re-recorded her early albums, regaining control over her masters until she finally bought the rights to her entire discography in May.

"Album by Album" features panel discussions with noted "Swift scholars," along with more than 170 images showing the singer's journey. The book also traces what the authors call her "genre-defying versatility," lyrics filled with "Easter eggs," and songwriting decisions that helped define each era.

This is the latest book to take a wider look at Swift's career.

A separate book from Harvard Business Review, released in April, analyzed how Swift's business prowess reshaped both her career and the music industry. Her record-shattering Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion and impacted local economies by an estimated $10 billion.

"Album by Album" will be 192 pages long and will sell for $30.

