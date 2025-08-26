Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Engaged

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift captioned the photo, which featured photos of the proposal.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in late 2023, with Swift becoming a ubiquitous presence at Chiefs games, celebrating with Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift announced her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl," while appearing on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, which he does with his brother, Jason, who played 13 years in the NFL.

Within 20 minutes, Swift's post already has more than 2 million likes on Instagram.

The singer has been previously linked to many big Hollywood names including Tom Holland, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner. Prior to dating Kelce, she was in a long-term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will be released October 3.

