Taxi Driver Attacks Passenger: Suspect Was High, Had Suspended License In Rockland, DA Says

Kevin Mazariego-Figueroa, 22, of Hillcrest, was indicted on a slew of felony charges stemming from the Monday, May 5 attack, including second-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, May 19.

According to prosecutors, Mazariego-Figueroa had picked up the victim, a 40-year-old woman, in his taxicab near 59 Route 59 in Monsey, driving initially toward the requested destination. But he abruptly stopped the vehicle in the area of 23 Ridge Ave. in Spring Valley, where he allegedly restrained and assaulted the woman inside the cab, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Prosecutors say Mazariego-Figueroa punched her repeatedly, strangled her with his hands, and bit her on the face and head. At one point, he allegedly threatened to kill her while wielding a knife, and tried to stab her with a screwdriver.

The victim was ultimately able to escape the vehicle and scream for help, at which point the suspect fled in the taxi. Officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department later located Mazariego-Figueroa near 681 Chestnut Ridge Rd., where he was taken into custody.

A subsequent investigation determined that the suspect had been driving under the influence of drugs and that his license was suspended at the time of the incident, the DA's Office said.

The victim suffered bite marks, lacerations, swelling, and substantial pain, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, prosecutors said.

Mazariego-Figueroa was indicted on the charges of:

Second-degree kidnapping;

Two counts of first-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree strangulation;

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Driving while ability impaired by drugs;

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Mazariego-Figueroa faces up to 25 years in state prison if convicted of the top charge of second-degree kidnapping.

