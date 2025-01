The incident happened in Monsey on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when an eyewitness using a dash cam caught a taxi allegedly running a red light at the intersection of Route 59 and Bates Road.

Monsey Scoop shared a video of the incident, which shows the taxi continuing through the red light after coming to a stop.

Police have not addressed the incident as of Thursday morning, Jan. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.