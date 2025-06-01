New Update: Suspect Reportedly Set People On Fire At Colorado Pro-Israel Event

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a "targeted terror attack" in which one or more victims were allegedly set on fire at a demonstration outside a courthouse in Boulder, Colorado.

Multiple injuries ranging from minor to serious have been reported, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said in a news briefing late Sunday afternoon, June 1, shortly after the incident happened.

Several 911 calls reported a man with a weapon was setting people on fire, Redfearn said.

There was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration meant to raise awareness of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza when the attack occurred, according to multiple reports.

An unidentified adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

