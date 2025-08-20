Target Picks New CEO In Bid To Win Back Shoppers Amid Plunging Sales, Boycotts

Chief operating officer Michael Fiddelke will become Target's next CEO, the retail giant announced on Wednesday, Aug 20. Fiddelke, who has spent two decades at Target, will succeed current chief executive Brian Cornell on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Cornell, 66, will become the executive chair of Target's board and help Fiddelke, 49, in the transition.

"There is no one better suited to move Target forward than Michael Fiddelke," Cornell said in a statement. "He brings a remarkable level of resolve in the face of complex challenges, a deep passion for growth, and a natural ability to inspire those around him to define what's next. Those leadership attributes will be critical in shaping the next generation of Target."

The leadership change was revealed on the same day Target also reported another sales decline.

According to the company's earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Target's sales were down 0.9% from Q2 2024, with operating income falling nearly 20%. Same-store sales dropped 3.2% annually, although that was partially offset by a 4.3% increase in digital sales.

Target shares were down more than 10% when Wall Street opened for trading on August 20. Target's stock has fallen about 60% from its 2021 peak, reflecting years of stagnant sales and slipping shopper loyalty, CNBC reported.

Fiddelke's task as CEO will be to boost Target's cratering sales, fueled in part by backlash and boycotts over the company's abandonment of diversity initiatives since President Donald Trump returned to office.

"My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results," Fiddelke said in a statement. "I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience."

Target's in-store traffic has fallen almost every week since January, according to shopping data firm Placer.ai. The retailer has also faced higher costs from Trump's widespread tariffs and recently announced the end of its Ulta Beauty partnership by 2026.

On an earnings call, Fiddelke outlined three immediate priorities: restoring Target's reputation for unique and stylish products, improving the customer experience, and making efficient investments in new technology.

"We have work to do to reach our full potential," Fiddelke said. "Now's the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum."

Christine Leahy, the lead independent director for Target's board, said the unanimous decision to promote Fiddelke followed a lengthy search.

"It is clear that Michael is the right leader to return Target to growth, refocus and accelerate the company's strategy, and reestablish Target's position as a leader in the highly dynamic and fast-moving retail environment," said Leahy. "Michael's tenure gives him unmatched enterprise insight and a base of strong team trust. But what sets him apart is how he combines those strengths with a 'fresh eyes' mindset, challenging the status quo to evolve how the business operates, differentiates, and delivers long-term value."

Cornell has served as Target's CEO since August 2014.

