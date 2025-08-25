Swatting Hoax Prompts Heavy Police Response In Rockland County Neighborhood

Officers rushed to Tamar Drive in Valley Cottage earlier on Monday after receiving a report of shots fired, the Clarkstown Police Department said at noon.

After investigating, police determined there was no threat to the public and that the call was a deliberate hoax.

The case has now been turned over to the Detective Bureau, which will work to track down whoever placed the call.

"Officers will thoroughly investigate the origin of the call and hold any suspects accountable as these types of calls are illegal and dangerous for our officers and residents of our community," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.