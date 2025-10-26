2 Suspects Caught In Brazen Crown Jewels Theft At World's Most Visited Museum, Louvre In Paris

The arrests took place Saturday evening, following a week-long manhunt.

One suspect was apprehended while attempting to board a flight to Algeria from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. The second was taken into custody not long afterward in the Paris metropolitan area. Their names have not yet been released, but they reportedly live near Paris. They are being held on charges of organized theft and criminal conspiracy.

French prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.

The theft occurred on Sunday, October 19, when four masked thieves disguised as workers used a truck-mounted cherry picker to gain access to the upper floor of the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery.

The crew, armed with chainsaws and disc cutters, smashed glass display cases and made a swift escape on scooters. The entire operation lasted less than seven minutes.

The stolen items, described as having “inestimable historical and heritage value,” included nine pieces tied to France’s royal past, such as a tiara and a necklace once belonging to Napoleon and Empress Joséphine.

The crown of Empress Eugénie was later recovered outside the museum, damaged, apparently dropped during the thieves’ escape.

The theft has drawn attention to security measures at the Louvre, the world’s largest most visited museum and home to iconic works such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

Authorities believe the heist was carried out by a professional crew, potentially with insider assistance.

The arrests were conducted by France’s anti-gang brigade and the Central Office for the Fight Against Trafficking in Cultural Property (OCBC), with more than 100 investigators now working to locate the two remaining thieves and recover the stolen jewels.

“This was an exceptional theft, both for its speed and its brazenness,” a law enforcement official said. “The stolen items are not just valuable in monetary terms but hold immense significance for French history and culture.”

As the investigation continues, the public waits anxiously for any updates on the recovery of the priceless jewels, which represent a key part of France’s cultural heritage.

