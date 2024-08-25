Suspect Nabbed, Victim ID'd After Young Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley Residence

At about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, police received a call regarding an incident in New Rochelle in an apartment at 55 Clinton Place.

Officers responded and found Meisha Williams, a 30-year-old woman, dead from an apparent gunshot.

New Rochelle PD patrol officers were able to quickly secure the scene and locate people with information.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, responded and took over the investigation.

After processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses, they were able to identify 28-year- old Robert Wooten as the suspected shooter.

Wooten was ultimately located and arrested in Queens, New York at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Charges are pending, police said.

Although the exact relationship is not clear at this time, Williams and Wooten did know each other, according to police.

New Rochelle PD Detective Lieutenant Brian Fagan cited the joint effort of:

Numerous New Rochelle officers and detectives,

NYPD 103rd Precinct,

FBI Safe Streets Task Force,

Westchester County Real Time Crime Center,

Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in Wooten’s arrest.

Original report: Young Woman Found Dead In New Rochelle Residence

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.