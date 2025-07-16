Suspect Nabbed In Double Homicide Of American Idol Producer, Musician Husband

Robin Kaye, an award-winning music supervisor for the popular show, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what police are reportedly investigating as a double homicide.

Los Angeles Police conducted a welfare check on Monday, July 14 at about 2:30 p.m. local time, at the couple’s residence in the Encino neighborhood of the city. The caller reported not hearing from the residents for several days, Los Angeles Police said.

Responding officers found Kaye and Deluca, both age 70, in separate rooms, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, the outlet said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday night, July 15, detectives from the LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a suspect.

Homicide investigators interviewed friends and family, reviewed surveillance footage, and recovered evidence at the scene. It was revealed that a prior radio call had been generated on Thursday, July 10, regarding a possible burglary at the residence.

"Although no signs of forced entry or trouble were observed at that time, investigators now believe the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door," the LAPD said in a statement. "A confrontation ensued when the victims returned home, resulting in their deaths from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene on foot."

Detectives then identified and arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, a resident of Encino, without incident.

Authorities are working to determine any connection between Boodarian and the victims or prior calls for service at the residence.

Kaye was a key figure behind the music of American Idol, the long-running singing competition that first aired in 2002 and has launched the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Deluca was a songwriter.

Kaye had been involved with American Idol since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by staffers, a spokesperson for the show told ABC News.

