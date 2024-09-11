Suspect Nabbed For Allegedly Harassing Trooper In Hudson Valley ATV Mob Incident

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls.

According to State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, troopers responded to a report of 30 to 40 motorcycles and off-highway vehicles operating "recklessly" on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls and on sidewalks.

When a trooper arrived in a marked State Police vehicle, members of the group began circling the patrol vehicle, revving their engines and shouting profanities, Hicks said.

One participant, identified as Connecticut resident John Horton, age 26, of Fairfield County in Danbury, was charged with stealing the hat of one of the troopers, Hicks said.

Horton was charged with:

Assault

Tampering with physical evidence,

Criminal possession of stolen property

Petit larceny

Conspiracy

Horton was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 13.

