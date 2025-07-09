Survivors File Lawsuits Over Alleged Sexual Abuse At NY Youth Treatment Centers

The lawsuits, announced Monday, July 7, by the law firm Levy Konigsberg, allege abuse by staff members at the Jewish Child Care Association (JCAA)'s Edenwald Center and Pleasantville Cottage School in Pleasantville.

The plaintiffs, described as special needs children at the time, were placed in the facilities by New York City's Administration for Children’s Services, according to the filing.

Attorneys Madeleine Skaller and Madeline O’Reilly of Levy Konigsberg are representing the seven plaintiffs.

"When these brave survivors were minors, they were placed at Edenwald Center and Pleasantville Cottage School to receive supportive services and residential treatment," Skaller said in a statement.

"Instead of supportive services and special education these children were subjected to brutal sexual abuse at the hands of the adult employees entrusted with their protection," Skaller continued.

The lawsuits allege that counselors, supervisors, teachers, and other staff engaged in repeated abuse and that the facilities failed to stop it, despite ongoing reports and documentation.

According to the firm, the lawsuits are part of a broader investigation into abuse at residential treatment centers across New York State. Levy Konigsberg says it represents hundreds of survivors and intends to file additional claims.

The JCCA, which operates both facilities, issued a brief response to Daily Voice on Wednesday, July 9, stating: “JCCA cannot comment on pending litigation.”

The JCCA Pleasantville facility has been the center of much controversy over the past years, as Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi and Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva have cited conditions at the center as evidence the campus should close.

