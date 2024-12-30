A Few Clouds 50°

Survivor Casting Opens For 2025 Season 49: Apply Now

Think you have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast? CBS's iconic reality series "Survivor" is looking for contestants for its 49th season, scheduled to film in spring 2025.

 Photo Credit: CBS
Photo Credit: CBS
Casting for the next season of "Survivor" is officially open, offering fans and first-timers the chance to compete in one of television's toughest challenges. Season 49 will take contestants to a remote location for grueling physical, mental, and social tests as they vie for the coveted title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

Filming is slated to take place from mid-April to mid-May 2025, and applications are being accepted for both Season 49 and future seasons. To apply, contestants must meet eligibility requirements and be U.S. residents. The application process and additional details can be found on the official Survivor Casting website.

For over two decades, "Survivor" has enthralled audiences with its unpredictable alliances, intense competitions, and unforgettable moments. Could you be the next to outwit, outplay, and outlast?

Apply here: CBS Survivor Casting

