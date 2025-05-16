Mostly Cloudy 70°

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Restarting 1798 Alien Enemies Act For Deportations

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a temporary suspension of deportations for Venezuelan migrants facing removal under a seldom-used wartime law cited by the Trump administration.

Front row, left to right: Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr., and Elena Kagan. Back row: Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

 Photo Credit: Supreme Court/Fred Schilling
Joe Lombardi
The high court has directed a federal appeals court to review claims from the migrants, asserting that their deportation under the Alien Enemies Act is legally questionable.

The measure, enacted in the year 1798, permits deportations only under specific circumstances of national threat, leading to a judicial examination of the administration’s application of this statute. 

This Supreme Court order will remain effective until the Fifth Circuit makes a ruling and any appeals are considered by the high court. 

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. dissented.

The Trump administration has faced challenges in utilizing the law as a mechanism to expedite the deportation of numerous migrants, resulting in legal disputes with the judiciary. 

