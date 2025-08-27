Support Swells For NY Man Severely Burned In Fire, Family Who’s 'Starting Over From Scratch'

The blaze broke out at Lakeshore Villas in Port Ewen at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, July 25, injuring 13 people and leaving Liam Underhill hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe campaign. He suffered third-degree burns after flames engulfed his building.

Underhill was home alone when the flames spread. With no safe way out, he jumped from a second-story window, sustaining burns to his hands and body before being rushed first to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, then overnight to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center.

His partner, Kelly, and her mother, Claire, were not home at the time—a stroke of luck, as Claire faces mobility challenges, friends said. Both escaped injury.

Crews from five departments worked for five hours to contain the blaze, preventing further tragedy. Nine other residents and four firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While Underhill is now stable and back home in Port Ewen, supporters say he faces a long, painful recovery.

“On top of the trauma, Liam, Kelly, and Claire lost everything—their home, clothes, tools, furniture, and every comfort of life they’d built,” Roxanne Pomerantz said. “They are starting over from scratch.”

Money raised will help cover Underhill’s medical and recovery expenses, as well as housing, clothing, and daily essentials for Kelly and Claire. Funds will also go toward replacing tools and equipment lost in the blaze.

“I’ve known both Liam and Kelly for well over a decade, and it’s honestly hard to describe how rare it is to meet people as openhearted, kind, and humble as they are,” Pomerantz wrote.

“The Underhills are loved throughout the Hudson Valley’s creative and activist communities: from the Hudson River estuary revival project, to Irish folk music and dance, the Ulster County Democrats, and all the local farm stops in between," she continued.

"If you've ever danced with them, sung with them, organized with them—you know their magic.”

The fundraiser has already drawn an outpouring of donations and messages of support from across the region. Those wishing to help can donate via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.