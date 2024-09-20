Support Pours In For Young Family Members Of Women Killed In Fiery Hudson Valley Crash

A FundtheFirst.com fundraiser is now collecting donations for young relatives of 70-year-old Millie Sheehan and 36-year-old Diana Sheehan of Hartsdale, who were killed in a crash on Monday, Sept. 16 in White Plains around 9 a.m. on Battle Avenue.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle lost control, hit the curb and a tree, and crashed into the front of an apartment building at 295 Battle Ave.

Both the car and apartment building caught on fire after the vehicle, an electric Tesla, exploded.

Three people outside the building, including a jogger struck by debris and two children inside an apartment, were also injured, according to authorities.

Millie and Diana Sheehan were both pronounced dead at the scene. Millie had been the wife of Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan, while Diana had been his daughter-in-law.

Now, in the days following the tragedy, the Scarsdale Fire Department is helping to lead the effort to raise funds for Diana's 19-month-old son, Kieran, and Millie's three grandchildren, Caiden, Saoirse, and Aisling.

"Many have reached out expressing their desire to support the Sheehan family in their most dire of circumstances," the department wrote on social media, adding, "We have set up this fundraiser to help alleviate, and lift, any unforeseen burdens on the family while allowing them the time and space to grieve, heal, and remember."

As of Friday, Sept. 20, the effort had already collected over $68,000, surpassing the goal of $50,000 by more than $15,000.

No funeral services have yet been announced for Millie and Diana Sheehan. The crash is still under investigation.

