Support Pours In For Family Of NY Father Killed In KY Construction Incident

Robert Kinsella of Hopewell Junction died Thursday night, Aug. 21, while helping to install guardrails at a construction site near Petersburg, according to a report by Cincinnati WCPO.

The outlet reported that Kinsella had been operating a 2013 Freightliner M21 with a rear-mounted post driver from its rear control panel when the truck suddenly backed over an embankment and overturned, pinning him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

In the wake of Kinsella’s death, friends and loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to support his wife, Rachael, and their two young children, including a baby girl who is not yet a year old.

Organizer Amber Crane described Kinsella, who used to live in Mahopac Falls, as “the love of [Rachael’s] life, father of two (including a new baby girl Rylee), my best guy friend, and my daughter Isabella’s Godfather."

Crane also wrote that Kinsella leaves behind "a sweet little boy that just thinks his dad is a superhero, and a baby girl that is not even 1 year old."

"If you can take the time to contribute anything for Rachael and her two children, as they will need all the support big and small, moving forward ❤️‍.. it would mean the world to me as they were there for me every single step of the way after I lost my son Greyson," Crane continued.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 26, the fundraiser had collected more than $23,500 toward its $26,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

