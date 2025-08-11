Support Pours In For Business Owner Who Lost Cafe In Fatal Airborne SUV Crash In Rockland

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, when an SUV went airborne and slammed into the top floor of a two-story building at 52 North Liberty Dr. in Stony Point, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The building houses Maguilar Deli Café on the first floor and apartments above.

Fire officials said the driver, heading northbound on North Liberty Drive, lost control of his Toyota RAV4 at the intersection of Ten Eyck Street. Surveillance video captured the SUV jumping a curb, flying across a parking lot, and hitting the upper floor before falling to the ground.

The impact damaged the building’s chimney and caused extensive structural damage. About five people were sleeping in the apartments at the time, but escaped unharmed.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Congers who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Stony Point Police.

Since the crash, friends of Maguilar owner Genser Marroquin have started a GoFundMe campaign to help him recover from the loss of his livelihood.

Marroquin, who opened Maguilar Deli Café in early 2024, is described in the fundraiser as a “hardworking and passionate young entrepreneur” who turned his dream into a neighborhood favorite.

The fundraiser says Marroquin poured years of savings into the business, which quickly became known for its good food and welcoming atmosphere. But the crash left the building unsafe and unusable, cutting off his main source of income.

"Every dollar counts, and any support — whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page — will help Genser get back on his feet," the fundraiser reads.

As of around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, the GoFundMe had raised $405 toward its $22,000 goal. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

The police investigation into the crash is still ongoing as of Monday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

