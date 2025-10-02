Super Harvest Moon, Meteor Showers To Light Up Sky: Here's When To Watch

Stargazers across North America will first look up on Monday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 7, when a Super Harvest Moon rises just after sunset.

The bright full moon — larger and closer than usual — marks the first of three consecutive supermoons this fall and carries the added title of Harvest Moon for its proximity to the autumn equinox.

While dazzling, the brilliant moonlight will also make it harder to spot the first meteor shower of the month.

The Draconids, a minor shower that sometimes produces unexpected bursts of activity, will peak on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 9.

Because the moon will still be nearly full, only the brightest meteors are likely to be visible.

The better viewing opportunity comes later, when the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak on Wednesday, Oct. 22, into Thursday, Oct. 23.

Coinciding with a new moon, the Orionids should streak across a darkened sky with around 20 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society.

The meteors, named for the constellation Orion, will appear more frequently as the night progresses and Orion rises higher in the sky after midnight.

For those who miss the Orionids or want even more skywatching, the Taurid meteor showers in early November are known for producing bright fireballs.

Experts recommend watching from a dark location away from city lights, giving your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the night sky.

No equipment is needed to view the moon or meteors, though binoculars and telescopes can enhance the lunar details.

October’s cosmic schedule means skywatchers will need to balance the spectacle of the Super Harvest Moon with patience for darker nights to catch shooting stars.

