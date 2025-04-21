Suicidal Patients Turned Away Without Stabilizing At 3 Hudson Valley Hospitals, AG Says

In an announcement on Monday, April 21, Attorney General Letitia James said that Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston will face sweeping changes after a state investigation found the hospital network, WMCHealth, routinely failed patients in crisis.

The findings included dangerous discharge practices, unmonitored psychiatric patients, and years-long closures of badly needed inpatient beds, the Attorney General's Office said.

The state’s investigation also uncovered cases where suicidal patients were discharged without proper stabilization, children in distress were restrained and medicated without attempts to de-escalate first, and psychiatric beds were left closed long after the COVID-19 emergency had ended—forcing patients to wait days in emergency rooms or travel over an hour for care, according to officials.

In Ulster County in particular, the closure of HealthAlliance’s 40 psychiatric beds during the pandemic left the entire county without inpatient mental health care. Although the beds were never used for COVID-19 patients, they remained closed until late 2024—more than three years after the initial closure, the AG's Office said.

Under the settlement, WMCHealth must reopen and maintain at least 40 inpatient psychiatric beds, overhaul emergency room procedures, and improve coordination with mental health providers. The health system is also required to develop new protocols for using restraints, expand substance use treatment, and improve follow-up care for patients at risk of suicide.

WMCHealth must also pay $400,000 in penalties and costs, and could face additional fines of $10,000 per violation if it fails to comply. The hospitals will be monitored for at least two years.

Activist Stephanie Marquesano, who founded The Harris Project after the death of her son, praised the settlement:

"After the death of my son Harris by accidental overdose, I founded the Harris Project to drive systemic change for young people, and their loved ones, impacted by co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders," Marquesano said, adding, "This settlement acknowledges the real harm caused by fragmented care and creates a powerful opportunity to reimagine emergency departments as compassionate, clinically competent entry points to healing.

"With restored psychiatric beds, stronger protocols, and meaningful oversight, we can increase access to care, implement quality co-occurring services, and rebuild trust across Westchester and the Mid-Hudson region," Marquesano continued.

Elected officials like Sen. Nathalia Fernandez also praised the deal:

"Too many families in the Hudson Valley have watched loved ones fall through the cracks of a broken mental health system. This agreement marks a turning point in how we treat and value psychiatric care."

In response to the settlement, WMCHealth put out a statement, saying that it strives "to provide the highest level of care to every patient who comes through our doors.

"As the largest provider of inpatient psychiatric services in the Hudson Valley, this treatment is often under difficult and complex circumstances. At a time when most other healthcare organizations in the region have shifted away from investing in psychiatric care and behavioral health, WMCHealth has remained unwavering in our commitment to meeting the needs of patients across our communities," the statement continued, also saying:

"Any adjustments to the services we provide are always made in consultation and coordination with the appropriate state regulators...Our goal is always to provide the highest quality care for every patient and take immediate action to address any situation where our standard of care has not been met. We also implement any necessary process improvements or operational changes to prevent future issues."

