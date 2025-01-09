Suicidal Man Safely Assisted by Poughkeepsie Police and Crisis Team After 911 Calls

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, after the city's 911 system received multiple calls reporting a suicidal individual, said the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Numerous patrol units and members of the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) were dispatched to the man's residence, where it was determined he was not at home.

Negotiators established phone contact with the man, who was located in his vehicle several miles from his home. Through skilled dialogue, negotiators convinced him to meet with mental health professionals from the Mobile Crisis Team.

He was then safely transitioned into the care of the Mobile Crisis Team, ensuring they received the necessary support and resources. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The crisis team comprises specially trained officers and detectives certified in crisis negotiation techniques. They help in everything from hostage situations to mental health crises to help minimize the loss of life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the HELPLINE at 988. It is a free and confidential resource available 24/7.

Organizations like Mental Health America of Dutchess County, NY, also offer support services to those in need.

