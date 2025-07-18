A Few Clouds 78°

Successful Photographer, Advocate From Rockland County Dies At 56

An award-winning photographer and storyteller who hailed from Rockland County before moving to Israel later in life has died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. 

Laura Ben-David, a native of Monsey. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Laura Ben-David
Ben Crnic
Laura Ben-David, a native of Monsey who moved to Israel in 2002 and became a well-known voice for the Anglo-Israeli community, died on Thursday, July 17 at the age of 56, her husband Raphael M. Barishansky announced. 

Ben-David had been the social media director at Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit that helps facilitate Jewish immigration to Israel from the United States and Canada, according to a report from The Times of Israel.  

There, she helped thousands of immigrants share their personal stories, according to the outlet. 

Ben-David was also known for her photography, which made its way into countless exhibitions, books, and journals, in addition to her blogging and other writing. 

In a statement on social media, Barishansky said Ben-David died "surrounded by family ￼and not in pain."

"LBD to many, Mom to a few and Mimi to a few more, Laura was an amazing person who fought the hardest fight against her cancer," Barishansky wrote, continuing, "She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and an amazing wife who I will continue to love forever." 

Details regarding Ben-David's funeral were not immediately available. 

