Successful Photographer, Advocate From Rockland County Dies At 56

Laura Ben-David, a native of Monsey who moved to Israel in 2002 and became a well-known voice for the Anglo-Israeli community, died on Thursday, July 17 at the age of 56, her husband Raphael M. Barishansky announced.

Ben-David had been the social media director at Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit that helps facilitate Jewish immigration to Israel from the United States and Canada, according to a report from The Times of Israel.

There, she helped thousands of immigrants share their personal stories, according to the outlet.

Ben-David was also known for her photography, which made its way into countless exhibitions, books, and journals, in addition to her blogging and other writing.

In a statement on social media, Barishansky said Ben-David died "surrounded by family ￼and not in pain."

"LBD to many, Mom to a few and Mimi to a few more, Laura was an amazing person who fought the hardest fight against her cancer," Barishansky wrote, continuing, "She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and an amazing wife who I will continue to love forever."

Details regarding Ben-David's funeral were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.