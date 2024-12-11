Light Rain Fog/Mist 58°

Stunning $3.3M Cottage Relisted in Region Offers Luxurious Retreat

Nestled on 130 acres in the heart of Columbia County in Claverack, the Normandy-style estate, designed and renovated by a popular local artist, boasts architectural elegance and sweeping woodland views. It is now on the market for $3.3 million.

The cottage for sale.

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
The kitchen.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
The sitting room.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
The entry.

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
The family room

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
A little bit of heaven.

 Photo Credit: Catskill Image
Kathy Reakes
Agent Chris Getman with Houlihan Lawrence said the recently relisted estate at 35 Harlemville offers a seamless blend of European sophistication and the ambiance of the upper Hudson Valley.

The estate features a great room with expansive glass walls that provide uninterrupted views of the surrounding woodlands and a private swimming pond. 

Each of the bedrooms is appointed with en-suite facilities, ensuring privacy and comfort. 

Adding to the estate's unique charm is the touch of artist Joseph La Piana, who purchased the house in May 2020 and, after 18 months of design and extensive renovations, sold it to the current owner, Deborah Green.

For additional information, contact Getman at Houlihan Lawrence at 203-554-5032. 

