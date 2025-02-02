Long-Held Aspirin Guidelines Shift: Here's What To Know

But a series of clinical trials have led to a major shift in medical guidance — one that could change how millions of Americans approach heart health.

The findings prompted the American Heart Association (AHA) and the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) to update their recommendations, advising most older adults against taking daily aspirin as a preventive measure.

Aspirin works by thinning the blood, reducing the risk of clots that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

However, researchers found that for many older adults, the increased risk of internal bleeding — particularly in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and brain — outweighs the benefits.

The USPSTF now recommends against starting daily aspirin for primary prevention in adults over 60. For those ages 40-59, the decision should be made on an individual basis with a doctor.

The new guidelines do not apply to individuals who have already had a heart attack, stroke, bypass surgery, or coronary artery stents. In these cases, aspirin remains a critical tool in preventing a second cardiovascular event.

Daily aspirin is no longer recommended for most adults over 60 who have never had a cardiovascular event.

People 40-59 at high risk for heart disease should consult their doctor to determine if aspirin is beneficial for them.

For those with a history of heart attack or stroke, aspirin remains an important preventive measure.

