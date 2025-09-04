Partly Cloudy 77°

Students Evacuated After Chemical Spill At High School In NY (Developing)

A chemical spill led to the evacuation of a high school in Westchester County on Thursday, Sept. 4. 

Hastings High School. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened at Hastings High School in Hastings-On-Hudson, where an "isolated incident" in a science classroom led to the evacuation of all students in the building, according to a message from the Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District.

The incident involved a broken beaker that had chemicals in it, CBS News reported.

A few students and one teacher were affected by the chemical spill, according to the outlet. 

All students are safe, district officials said, adding that students were dismissed from the school at 1 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

