'Streamer' Flushes Shot At Fame After Peeing On Police Car, NY Cops Say

Suffolk County Police arrested an 18-year-old man this week after he urinated on a cop car, according to police.

Highway Patrol officers had just responded to a hit-and-run crash on the Long Island Expressway when things took a bizarre turn, the agency revealed Friday, Aug. 22.

While waiting for a ride, passenger Marquis Tucker, 18, decided to relieve himself on the side of a marked police vehicle — recording the act on his phone like some sort of content creation, police said.

Instead of likes and followers, Tucker got a court date. He was charged with public lewdness and criminal tampering in the third degree.

In a wryly worded bulletin, the department reminded would-be influencers that this is not the kind of streaming that wins an audience.

“If your content interferes with an officer on duty, you won’t be able to hold your phone, because you will be in handcuffs,” the department wrote.

