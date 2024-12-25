Storm Could Bring Snow Just As New Year Begins: Here's Long-Range Outlook

Current long-range models indicate that the potential snowmaker may arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 1. If it arrives overnight, we could see accumulating snowfall.

However, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the 40s, any snow during the day may mix with rain, or precipitation could be entirely rain.

There’s also a chance for a wintry mix or snow on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Before this unsettled weather begins, expect dry conditions from Christmas Day, Wednesday Dec. 25, through Friday, Dec. 27, with milder temperatures and plenty of sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

It will become overcast on Friday night, with a chance of rain and showers on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Rain could be heavy at times from Saturday into Sunday, Dec. 29, leading to slippery travel in some areas, as shown in the image from AccuWeather.com.

This will initiate a six-day stretch with the potential for precipitation each day.

