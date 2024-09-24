Stop & Shop To Launch Private-Label Coffee Brand

The seven new varieties of its "Taste of Inspirations" will be Bold Barista, Cozy Cabin, Dawn’s Dance, Smoky Symphony, Sunrise Solace, Tropical Twist, and Mellow Moonlight (decaf).

They will be available at the supermarket's 360 stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island starting this weekend, in time for National Coffee Day, on Sunday, Sept. 29.

All flavors are made with 100 percent premium Arabica beans.

The coffee collection was produced in collaboration with coffee specialist Andrew Hetzel.

The coffees are priced at just $7.99 for 12-ounce packaged bags or 10 count K-Cup pods packs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.