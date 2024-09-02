Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Statewide Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl Who's Been Missing Over A Week

A statewide alert has been issued for a New York girl who's been missing for over a week.

Gianna L. Thomas

Gianna L. Thomas

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Daily Voice

Gianna L. Thomas, age 16, was last seen leaving her Franklin County residence on County Road 20 in town of Constable on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to New York State Police.

She's described as being 5-foot-7, 117 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

No clothing description was released.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at 518-483-5000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE