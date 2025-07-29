State Lawmaker Arrested Again On Shoplifting Charge: Cops

Raghib Allie-Brennan, the 34-year-old Democratic lawmaker representing Bethel and Danbury, turned himself in to police on Monday, July 28, and was charged with sixth-degree larceny, Bethel police said in a news release.
Authorities have not released details about the alleged theft.
A judge released him on a promise to appear at his Aug. 5 court date.
This marks the second arrest this summer for Allie-Brennan, who serves as the chief majority whip in the state legislature. He was previously arrested on June 23 after Target employees in Bethel accused him of stealing $26.69 worth of merchandise.
In a Facebook post, Allie-Brennan said he was rushing to visit his sick grandmother in the hospital and accidentally failed to scan the items at a self-checkout kiosk. However, store employees told police they believed he had stolen items on prior occasions, authorities said.
He did not release a Facebook statement following his arrest on Monday.
Allie-Brennan is serving his fourth term in the state legislature.
