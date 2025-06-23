State Department Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Alert After US Entry Into Iran Conflict

The “Worldwide Caution” alert, posted Sunday, June 22, follows a series of US missile strikes on Iran's most fortified nuclear site and two other targets — a direct escalation that now places the US alongside Israel in its military campaign against Iran.

Iran has promised retaliation against the US.

The State Department warned of growing threats to US citizens overseas, including the possibility of targeted protests and airspace disruptions.

“Increased caution” is advised for Americans abroad, the agency said in its advisory.

Also Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism alert, warning of likely low-level cyberattacks by pro-Iranian hackers.

It also flagged threats from Iran against US officials, including former President Donald Trump, tied to Tehran’s vow to avenge the 2020 drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

