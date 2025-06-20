A Few Clouds and Breezy 68°

Start Of Summer Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

A powerful storm system that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands has now moved off the East Coast, bringing cooler, breezy conditions to the region on Friday, June 20, just ahead of the official start of summer.

Heat will begin to build Saturday, June 21, followed by the potential for three — or even four – straight days in which the temperature hits 90 degrees or higher.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
&nbsp;There will be the potential for three, or even four, straight days in which the temperature hits 90 degrees or higher through Wednesday, June 25.&nbsp;

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The summer solstice occurs at 10:41 p.m. Friday, and shortly after that, a major shift in the weather pattern is on the way.

Heat will begin to build on Saturday, June 21, with the potential for three — or even four — straight days of 90-degree heat or higher throughout the Northeast.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days of temps at 90 degrees or more.

Heat index values will be well over 100 from Sunday, June 22 through Tuesday, June 24, and the actual mercury will hit 100 at times, especially on Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, which will be the hottest days of the stretch.

"Washington, DC has only experienced two consecutive days with highs in the 90s so far this year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "The city may have a stretch of seven consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or greater, starting on Sunday."

