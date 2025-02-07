Starbucks Offering Free Coffee To Perk Up Super Bowl Monday: How To Get Yours

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee to its rewards members on Monday, Feb. 10. Members must apply the "Starbucks Monday" coupon in the coffee chain's app before placing an order ahead or show it to a barista when ordering in-store or at the drive-thru.

The promotion aims to help customers power through a sluggish morning after Super Bowl LIX.

"No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday," Starbucks said on its website.

Anyone who wants the deal through the app must sign up by 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 9. You can also ask a barista in-store to claim the free coffee on Monday.

The giveaway comes after the launch of the "Back to Starbucks" initiative, which encourages customers to stay in shops with free refills from ceramic in-store cups. The chain also revised its Coffeehouse Code of Conduct, restricting bathrooms and seating areas to paying customers.

The "Starbucks Monday" deal excludes nitro cold brew, cold brew, and Starbucks Reserve coffee. Each rewards member is limited to one free drink and customizations may cost extra.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m.

