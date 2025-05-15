Starbucks Baristas Strike Nationwide Over New Dress Code, Demand Workplace Improvements

The strike has been led by Starbucks Workers United, the union representing about 11,000 employees at more than 570 stores. The movement opposes Starbucks' new policy requiring North American employees to wear solid black shirts with khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

The dress code officially went into effect on Monday, May 12.

"We're not just walking out over a shirt color," the union said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 14. "Starbucks is a MASSIVE company that refuses to focus on what's important. Customers and baristas alike want fully staffed stores, lower prices + wait times, and workers to be taken care of."

The protests have included more than 1,000 workers from at least 100 nationwide locations, Bloomberg News reported. Union members say the dress code was implemented without baristas' input, forces employees to buy new clothes without being reimbursed, and fails to address larger workplace needs.

Under the previous policy, workers could wear patterned or dark-colored shirts. Starbucks said the update helps highlight its signature green aprons and create a more familiar, welcoming environment for customers.

The coffeehouse chain also said the strike has affected less than 1% of its 10,000 US stores, with some disruptions lasting less than an hour.

"It would be more productive if the union would put the same effort into coming back to the table that they're putting into protesting wearing black shirts to work," Starbucks said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Daily Voice has reached out to Starbucks to comment on the strike. A spokesperson didn't respond as of press time.

The dress code was part of "Back to Starbucks," an initiative aiming to get customers to order inside coffeehouses and stay longer. The company also launched a new code of conduct, ending its open-door policy and restricting bathroom use to paying customers.

The union said the initiative is trivial and doesn't address the problems facing most employees.

"If CEO Brian Niccol wants to go "Back to Starbucks" like he claims, he must understand that the workers are what make Starbucks run!" the union posted. "Partners deserve a living wage, guaranteed hours, and all the protections a union contract can provide."

Union leaders say the deeper issue is the lack of a contract.

Starbucks Workers United has unionized over 570 stores since 2021, but hasn't finalized a broad agreement with the company. Talks resumed earlier in 2025, but the union says Starbucks violated labor law by failing to negotiate the new dress code.

Baristas also criticized the company for continuing to sell Starbucks-branded clothing on its internal website that workers are no longer allowed to wear. Starbucks said it would provide two free black T-shirts to employees to meet the new standard.

Paige Summers, a Starbucks shift supervisor from Hanover, Maryland, says the company "has lost its way."

"Instead of listening to baristas who make the Starbucks experience what it is, they are focused on all the wrong things, like implementing a restrictive new dress code," Summers told the AP. "Customers don't care what color our clothes are when they're waiting 30 minutes for a latte."

The union has vowed to keep fighting until labor deals are reached.

"Let's stop micromanaging baristas' shoes and focus on what's important... and a good place to start is finalizing contracts with baristas at nearly 600 stores," the union posted. "Otherwise, we'll continue to escalate. Our union is strong, we're still organizing in more and more stores, and we aren't backing down anytime soon. ✊🔥"

Starbucks previously announced 1,100 corporate layoffs in February as part of a restructuring effort.

