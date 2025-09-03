Star Of 'Sopranos', 'Law & Order: SVU' Seen Grabbing Slice At NY Pizzeria

Jason Cerbone, famed for playing Jackie Aprile, Jr. on the iconic HBO mob series, as well as Lorenzo Desappio in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," stopped into Trio Pizza in Baldwin Place on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The 47-year-old Yonkers native's visit was detailed in an Instagram post by the pizzeria:

"Jackie Aprile Jr. from the Sopranos with the Tony Soprano slice 🔫 🇮🇹 👊🏼" the owners wrote, adding, "Thanks for stopping in !!!"

According to Trio Pizza's website, the business prides itself on serving "authentic, fresh, and quality Italian style food."

"We only use the best imported Italian flour in the market. Caputo is non-bromated & unbleached… Creating a tastier, authentic, & more digestible pizza & pasta," the website reads.

Menu offerings include roasted Caesar and strawberry apple salads; meatball and chicken parm wedges; buffalo and BLT wraps; as well as gnocchi and baked vodka pasta.

Of course, the pizza menu is extensive, with unique pies like the "Trio's 'Thinny Thin'" with mozzarella, marinara, basil, and shaved grana Padano on an extra-thin crust, as well as "The Rosey" with sliced Idaho potato, burrata, fresh rosemary, caramelized onions, and honey whipped ricotta.

If you're wondering what's on the "Tony Soprano" slice, it features imported sweet soppressata, roasted Neapolitan plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

After his visit, Cerbone had plenty of praise for the place, writing in an Instagram comment, "Thank you for the Great meal! Everything was fantastic."

He even added that this may not be his only stop: "I look forward to coming back soon."

If you plan on following Cerbone's lead, you can take a look at Trio Pizza's full menu by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.