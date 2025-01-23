Spielberg Movie Casting Extras For Filming In NY

A Steven Spielberg film starring Emily Blunt is being produced on Long Island, and you could be part of the action.

Spielberg’s latest flick, currently operating under the working titles Non-View and The Dish, is set to shoot in Huntington on Tuesday, March 4. The production team is casting extras to appear as wrestling fans in a scene.

The film, starring the Golden Globe Award-winning Blunt and written by blockbuster screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), promises to be an epic cinematic experience. It is being produced by Universal Pictures and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Casting details for the Huntington shoot include:

Who they’re looking for: Adults, ages 18-70, all ethnicities, to portray wrestling fans.

Pay rate: $181.50 for a 10-hour workday.

Filming date: Tuesday, March 4.

Location: Undisclosed location in Huntington

No acting experience is required, so if you’ve ever dreamed of being in the movies, this could be your big break!

How to Apply:

Email longisland@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "Huntington Local" and include:

Full name

Phone number

Are you a SAG-AFTRA member?

Are you local to the Huntington area?

Availability for March 4, 2025?

Can you self-report to Huntington?

Are you 18 or older?

Two current, non-professional photos (close-up and full-length).

The clock is ticking, so don’t miss this chance to add “background actor in a Spielberg movie” to your resume!

