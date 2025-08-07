'South Park' Torches Noem, Vance, ICE In Latest Episode: Trump Admin. Fires Back

Noem and Vice President JD Vance were the newest Trump administration members depicted on South Park. The Comedy Central and Paramount+ show's latest episode debuted on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The second episode of season 27 harshly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement's tactics used in carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation goals. South Park also skewered Noem for her role leading DHS, along with her media appearances that critics have compared to her "cosplaying" as various federal agents.

In the episode titled "Got a Nut," school counselor Mr. Mackey loses his job due to drastic education funding cuts, in a reference to the gutting of federal agencies in Trump's second term. Desperate for money, Mackey becomes an ICE agent and faces a moral dilemma of imprisoning innocent immigrants for his salary.

Noem is depicted throughout the episode with a face that periodically melts due to a lack of Botox. When her character's face slips off her head, a makeup team rushes to her aid and fixes her for photo ops.

The former South Dakota governor's character also frequently kills dogs throughout the episode. In a 2024 book, Noem admitted to shooting and killing her family's 14-month-old puppy named Cricket because the dog was "untrainable" and "it had to be done."

A day before the episode aired, DHS posted a picture of ICE agents in South Park's distinct cartoon style as a way to attract new recruits. The show responded by saying, "Wait, so we ARE relevant," alluding to the White House previously calling the show irrelevant.

DHS issued a statement in response to South Park's reply, The Hill reported.

"We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment," DHS said. "We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country."

Trump reappeared after the last episode showed his character trying to have sex with Satan, along with a digitally created commercial of him wandering naked through a desert. The White House said South Park was a "fourth-rate show," despite creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker getting a $1.5 billion streaming deal from Paramount just hours before the season premiere aired.

In "Got a Nut," Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is transformed into a parody of the classic TV show "Fantasy Island." Trump’s character spoofs Mr. Roarke, the host of the original Fantasy Island, while Satan once again appears in Trump’s bed.

Vance's character resembles Tattoo, a little person who's Mr. Roarke's sidekick. In the episode, Vance's character asks Trump, "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's a*****e, boss?"

Vance had a short response to his depiction.

"Well, I've finally made it," he posted on social media.

South Park's season 27 debut was boosted by the increased attention from directly lampooning Trump. According to Paramount, the episode titled "Sermon on the 'Mount" had 5.9 million viewers on TV and streaming in its first three days, breaking a record dating back to 1999.

The season's first episode also blasted Paramount for its $16 million settlement to end a lawsuit from Trump that many legal experts called frivolous. Critics say the move was a form of appeasement to get the Federal Communications Commission to approve Paramount's merger with Skydance, which was finalized on Thursday, July 24.

South Park's next episode is expected to air on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

