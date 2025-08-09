'Solid 5s:' Bachelorette Star Busts Former Contestant Allegedly Trolling Her Wedding Pics

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Thurston posted a screenshot of a comment left by Bachelorette Season 17 alum Cody Menk, 31, — a Montclair native who was eliminated in Week 2 of her season — on photos of her wedding to comedian Jeff Arcuri. Menk reportedly wrote:

“Good couple! Both solid 5s” with a laughing emoji.

Thurston, 34, responded with a pointed Instagram Story:

“Remember this guy from my season? Me either. But he’s still here lurking on my page. Thanks for being a fan.”

US Weekly shared a screenshot of Thurston's story.

Thurston is currently on hormone-blocking therapy along with other medications as she battles stage four breast cancer.

She told Kaitlyn Bristowe on a recent episode of the "Off The Vine" podcast that she plans to undergo a double mastectomy in three months, followed by breast augmentation.

It was not immediately clear whether or not Menk publicly addressed the comment or the clapback.

Menk lives in California and is the VP of national sales for Globral Pack Source, according to LinkedIn. His LinkedIn also shows he graduated from Pennington Prep, where he played lacrosse.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.