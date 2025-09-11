'Soft-Swinging' Mommy Mormon TikToker With Domestic Violence Record Is Next 'Bachelorette'

Instead of a former runner-up from a past season, the network has tapped Taylor Frankie Paul, a Utah TikTok influencer and reality TV star whose name has been wrapped in controversy.

Paul, 31, who starred on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," went viral in 2022 after admitting she and her husband had been “soft-swinging” with other Mormon couples.

And that's only the beginning.

In 2023, Paul was arrested in Herriman, UT, after police responded to a late-night domestic violence call, authorities said.

“Probable cause existed for the arrest of Taylor Frankie Paul … for the misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child,” Herriman police said in a press release. Investigators also screened felony assault and reckless child abuse charges with the district attorney’s office.

The casting news has fans in uproar.

“All of the successful accomplished beautiful women of the past bachelor seasons. And you guys choose a woman with a drug issue, an alcohol issue, a child, no real career besides being a TikTok star,” one viewer blasted on Instagram.

Another wrote: “Taylor is not Bachelorette material. Plus, she’s leaving 3 young kids behind to do the show? Telling of her priorities. ABC messed this up. I will not be watching.”

Others pointed out a double standard, saying if a male lead had domestic violence charges in his past, “there would be uproar.”

The comments were far more positive in the comments of a Call Her Daddy Instagram post.

"This will be the best season ever no doubt 🔥," one person said.

"I’m so excited to see her as the bachelorette big fan of TFP🥰🤍," another added.

Right now, only one thing is for sure. There will be drama.

