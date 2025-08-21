Mostly Cloudy 63°

Soap Opera: NY Fountain Vandalized, Streets Covered In Suds

A historic Orange County fountain was vandalized with soap overnight, leaving streets covered in suds.

The incident happened late Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the Village of Goshen, when someone poured soap into the fountain outside the Village Green, according to incident reporter Mark Lieb. 

Heavy rain at the time made the situation worse, causing the suds to spill over onto Greenwich Avenue and South Church Street.

Police said some drivers were briefly confused, mistaking the white foam for snow — in the middle of August.

Goshen Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby buildings to identify the suspects. Once caught, they will face criminal mischief charges, police said.

Village Department of Public Works crews were expected to drain the fountain and rinse away the soap first thing Thursday morning.

