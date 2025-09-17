‘SO Shocked’: Adam Sandler, Kevin James Fuel Up At NY Coffee Shop After Local Show

The duo, who performed Tuesday night, Sept. 16, during Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend Tour,” dropped into Motor Oil Coffee on Wednesday for a pick-me-up.

“Star power at Motor Oil Coffee this morning!” the shop wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of Sandler and James smiling with their cups.

“Huge thanks to @adamsandler and Kevin James for revving up their morning with us after an unforgettable show at the MVP Arena! We’re honored to have these legends stop by and support our local, family-owned shop.”

Fans chimed in online with delight. One commenter admitted they’d be “star struck” if Sandler walked in, while the shop replied, “We were SO shocked!” Others joked “Tell him to wait,” prompting the café to reply, “He sadly has left the building!”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan even got in on the fun, posting that while she’d love to see Sandler’s “gold jacket” at Capital Hills Golf Course someday, for now, “enjoying coffee at Motor Oil is a great way to take in our beautiful capital city.”

Sandler, 59, rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before launching a decades-long career as one of Hollywood’s most bankable comedians. He’s best known for hit films like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and Grown Ups, as well as for his more recent dramatic turn in Uncut Gems.

James, 60, is best known for his long-running sitcom The King of Queens and comedies including Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Hitch. The two longtime friends have teamed up on multiple projects over the years, from I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry to the Grown Ups franchise.

