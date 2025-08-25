So It Wasn’t The Photographer: Who Medvedev Says Caused His US Open Blow-Up (Video)

The chair umpire’s call was.

The 2021 champion and No. 13 seed was a point from elimination against France’s Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong Stadium when the match was stopped for more than six minutes.

A photographer had stepped onto the court on match point, prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award Bonzi a first serve.

Medvedev erupted, berating the umpire, telling the camera he wanted to “go home,” and sparring with the crowd before storming back to win the next two sets (click here for video from Access Hollywood). Bonzi eventually closed out the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 in a deciding fifth set that ended early Monday, Aug. 25.

After the match, Medvedev clarified that his frustration was aimed at the ruling, not the photographer. “I was not upset with the photographer. It was nothing special,” he told reporters. “Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision.”

Meanwhile, the photographer, identified as Selcuk Acar, tells the Daily Mail that he is the victim.

"I'm a victim and totally innocent," Acar said. "This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

