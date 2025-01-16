Snow Showers Could Cause Slippery Travel Before New Winter Storm Arrives

Thursday, Jan. 16

Scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day as bitter Arctic air remains in the area.

Any accumulation is expected to be light; however, even a coating to an inch could create slippery conditions for the evening commute in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Timing For Widespread Storm

Snow is anticipated from Sunday, Jan. 19, into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20. The forecast for this system can be seen in the first image above from AccuWeather.

Friday, Jan. 17

Skies will be clear at the end of the workweek, and temperatures will rise slightly, with highs generally reaching the upper 30s.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Overnight, it will become overcast, with mostly cloudy conditions expected throughout the day. This sets the stage for a system that may bring snow to parts of the Northeast and Midwest Saturday night. (Refer to the second image above for more details.)

Sunday, Jan. 19

The day will start partly sunny before clouds increase as the storm system moves from the south to the north. At this time, it is too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

