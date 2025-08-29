'SNL' Shocker: Longtime Cast Member Leaving Show

Longtime cast member Heidi Gardner is the latest cast member to be leaving "Saturday Night Live," departing the venerable sketch comedy show after eight seasons, Variety reported. Gardner is the fourth cast member to depart.

Gardner was the longest tenured female cast member and often its most prolific, regularly appearing in the most skits on the show. Her recurring characters included Angel, every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever and Bailey Gismert, a teen film critic.

Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow are also leaving the show ahead of its 51st season. Two writers have announced they are not returning.

Gardner has yet to publicly comment on her departure.

