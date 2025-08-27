Snapchat Meetup At NY Library Ends With Teen Raped Behind Fire Department: Indictment

Delon Hughes, 34, of Brooklyn, met the teen at the Brentwood Public Library on June 11, 2025, after using the handle “Josephpatri9300” on Snapchat to connect with her, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. The two then walked to the Brentwood Fire Department, where Hughes sexually abused her among parked cars, according to investigators.

Hughes was arrested in Queens on Aug. 7. A search of his cell phones revealed additional accounts, including the Instagram username “Richkid3651,” also used to communicate with the victim, prosecutors said.

He was arraigned on Aug. 25, before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis on:

Two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class E felonies.

Two counts of Failure to Register an Internet Identifier, Class E felonies.

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors.

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

Justice Wilutis ordered Hughes held on $350,000 cash, $850,000 bond, or $3.5 million partially secured bond. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on the top count. His next court date is Sept. 25. Hughes is represented by Christopher Cassar, Esq.

Assistant District Attorney Sean Murphy of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Suffolk County Police Detective Dario Perito.

Tierney warned the public that predators exploit online platforms to target children: “We believe the defendant may have used the social media handles ‘Josephpatri9300’ on Snapchat and ‘Richkid365’ on Instagram. If anyone has been contacted by these usernames or has information about similar incidents, I urge them to contact the Suffolk County Police Department immediately”.

