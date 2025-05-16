‘Should I Smoke Em?’ Maryland Man’s Viral Gun Threat To Cop Blows Up In His Face

William Alvarenga, 21, of Gaithersburg, will serve five years in prison as part of a 33-year sentence, with all but five years suspended.

He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation when he gets out, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday, May 16.

It all started on Nov. 4, 2024, when detectives were tipped off about a disturbing video circulating on Instagram showing a driver stopped at a red light in Montgomery Village, sitting behind a uniformed Montgomery County Police motorcycle officer.

As the officer waited for the light to change, the driver zoomed in on the officer, then pulled the camera back to reveal a black Glock handgun in his lap. The driver then raised the gun, pointing it toward the officer’s back.

The video was captioned: “Should I smoke em.”

Detectives say the firearm, later identified as a Glock 22 with a high-capacity magazine, appeared real and operational.

Investigators were able to read the serial number in the video and traced it to a firearm purchased in Louisiana. While police in Louisiana had destroyed the gun’s frame earlier in 2024, the slide and barrel remained intact and had apparently been attached to a new frame.

Through emergency records requests and social media analysis, detectives connected the Instagram account @onlyexoticflavors to William Alvarenga, a repeat offender with a history of drug trafficking and DUI arrests.

Investigators say Alvarenga was also advertising drug sales on encrypted messaging apps, showing photos of cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, and pricing menus.

His posts claimed he was delivering to Rockville, Bethesda, and Wheaton, under the alias “DMV 1STOP SHOP.”

Two days after the video was posted, detectives arrested Alvarenga at his Gaithersburg home.

They recovered the same Glock from the video, along with a large stash of cannabis packaged for sale.

His record included three prior drug arrests, two DUI arrests in 2023, fleeing from police in April 2024, and now, this armed threat toward law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Detectives noted that Alvarenga had shown a pattern of escalating behavior and disregard for public safety.

On April 15, Alvarenga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of cannabis with intent to distribute.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy called the case a chilling reminder of the risks police face.

“We do not take lightly our profound obligation to protect law enforcement in our community who risk their lives to serve and protect us,” McCarthy said. “This case also reminds us of the dangers, particularly to young people, when social media is misused and can serve as an inspiration for violence.”

Alvarenga remains held and is expected to serve his full five-year sentence before entering probation.

